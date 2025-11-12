What’s new in theaters this weekend?

“Now You See Me” releases a third installment to go against “The Running Man.”

Here’s a look at movies coming to theaters this weekend.

Note: Some of these trailers may not be suitable for all audiences.

Keeper

A woman (Tatiana Maslany) in an isolated cabin tries to fend off an evil presence in the latest from director Osgood Perkins (“Longlegs”).

Meet, Greet & Bye

A dying woman’s four adult children try to get her to seek treatment by arranging a meeting with the star of her favorite Korean drama.

Muzzle: City of Wolves

A K-9 officer (Aaron Eckhart) and his family are targeted by gang members in this sequel.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t

The Four Horsemen — Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher — are back with a new generation of illusionists.

The Running Man

A father (Glen Powell) with a sick daughter joins TV’s top-rated series, a competition in which contestants are hunted by professional assassins, in this reimagining of the Stephen King novel.

Wicked

The musical that traces the friendship between witches Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) returns to theaters ahead of next weekend’s release of the sequel, “Wicked: For Good.”