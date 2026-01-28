What’s new in theaters this week?

Sam Raimi is back and better than ever, Melania Trump prepares to be First Lady, Statham is back in another action thriller and more.

Here’s a look at movies coming to theaters this weekend:

Arco

A 10-year-old girl takes in a mysterious boy wearing a rainbow jumpsuit who’s traveled back in time in this Oscar-nominated animated story.

Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir

This documentary traces Paris Hilton’s music journey via concert footage, archival clips, home videos and new interviews.

Iron Lung

After all known stars and habitable planets have disappeared, a convict is welded inside a small submarine to explore an ocean of blood on a desolate moon.

Melania

Melania Trump prepares to return to the role of first lady in this documentary.

Moses the Black

A gang leader (Omar Epps) released from prison returns home looking for revenge for the murder of his best friend in this drama co-starring Wiz Khalifa, Skilla Baby and Quavo.

Send Help

Two colleagues (Rachel McAdams, Dylan O’Brien), stranded on a deserted island, fight for survival in this horror thriller from director Sam Raimi.

Shelter

A recluse (Jason Statham) rescues a young girl (Bodhi Rae Breathnach) from a deadly storm, then must confront his violent past to keep her safe, in this action thriller.