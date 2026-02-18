What’s new in movie theaters this weekend?

A blue-collar guy out for revenge, a psycho killer and the son of a yakuza leader lead the big-screen options this week.

Here’s a look at movies coming to theaters this weekend:

How to Make a Killing

A blue-collar guy (Glen Powell), who was disowned at birth, will stop at nothing to reclaim his inheritance from his obscenely wealthy family.

Kokuho

The 14-year-old son of a late yakuza gang leader is taken under the wing of a famous Kabuki actor in Japan’s highest-grossing live-action film of all time.

I Can Only Imagine 2

The true story behind MercyMe’s hit single “Even If” is explored in this faith-based sequel.

Midwinter Break

A couple (Lesley Manville, Ciarán Hinds) takes a life-changing trip to Amsterdam in this adaptation of the novel by Bernard MacLaverty.

Psycho Killer

A Kansas highway patrol officer (Georgina Campbell) hunts the serial killer (James Preston Rogers) who murdered her husband.

EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert

While making “Elvis,” director Baz Luhrmann discovered hours of film shot during the singer’s Las Vegas residency, as well as footage for the 1972 concert film “Elvis on Tour,” that was painstakingly crafted into a film along with a rarely heard interview that allows Presley to serve as narrator.

Christopher Lawrence