What’s new in movie theaters this week?

Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight

The final days of Rhodesia at the end of the Zimbabwean War for Independence are seen through the eyes of an 8-year-old on her family farm in this drama based on Alexandra Fuller’s memoir of the same name.

Eddington

A standoff between the sheriff (Joaquin Phoenix) and mayor (Pedro Pascal) consumes Eddington, New Mexico, in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic in the latest from writer-director Ari Aster (“Hereditary,” “Midsommar”).

I Know What You Did Last Summer

When they’re stalked by a killer a year after causing a deadly car accident, five friends turn to survivors of the Southport Massacre of 1997 for help in this horror sequel.

Legally Blonde

After Elle Woods’ (Reese Witherspoon) dream of becoming Mrs. Warner Huntington III is dashed, she finds a way to attend Harvard in hopes of winning him back. The 2001 comedy returns to theaters Friday, Monday and Tuesday at Galaxy Boulevard, Galaxy Cannery and Galaxy Green Valley.

Smurfs

Smurfette (voiced by Rihanna) leads the Smurfs on a mission into the real world to save Papa Smurf (John Goodman).

Christopher Lawrence