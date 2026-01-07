What’s coming to theaters this weekend?

A pet chimp goes bananas, Laura Dern and Will Arnett play a divorcing couple in the comedy scene, a refugee drama, and a disaster film sequel hit theaters this week.

Here’s a look at movies coming to theaters this weekend:

Greenland 2: Migration

In the aftermath of a comet strike, the Garrity family (Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, Roman Griffin Davis) leave their bunker to search for a new home in this sequel.

I Was a Stranger

The lives of a Syrian doctor, a smuggler, a soldier, a poet and a Greek coast guard captain intersect in this refugee drama.

Is This Thing On?

About to be divorced from his wife (Laura Dern), a man (Will Arnett) seeks a new start in the New York comedy scene in the latest from writer-director Bradley Cooper.

Labyrinth: 40th Anniversary

A teenager (Jennifer Connelly) tries to rescue her baby stepbrother from the Goblin King (David Bowie).

Primate

A pet chimpanzee terrorizes its human family after contracting rabies in this horror movie.