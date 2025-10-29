What’s coming to theaters this weekend?
A few favorites return to theaters for Halloween weekend.
Here’s a look at movies coming to theaters this weekend:
Anniversary
A close-knit family is torn apart as a controversial movement known as “The Change” sweeps the country in this thriller starring Diane Lane, Kyle Chandler and Dylan O’Brien.
Back to the Future: 40th Anniversary
Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) travels back to 1955 and tries to avoid dating his mother (Lea Thompson).
Bugonia
Conspiracy theorists (Jesse Plemons, Aidan Delbis) kidnap a CEO (Emma Stone) they believe is an alien in the latest pairing of Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos, following “The Favourite,” “Poor Things” and “Kinds of Kindness.”
G-Dragon in Cinema (Ubermensch)
K-pop royalty G-Dragon hits the road in this concert film.
KPop Demon Hunters: A Sing-Along Event
The animated hit returns to theaters.
Sinners
Michael B. Jordan portrays twins Smoke and Stack who open a juke joint in the South only for it to be overrun by vampires, as Ryan Coogler’s latest hit returns to Imax theaters.
Stitch Head
A creature brought to life by a mad professor must step up and protect his fellow science projects from curious townsfolk in this adaptation of the children’s books.
Violent Ends
An honest man raised in a crime family is brought back to the dark side in this revenge thriller set in the Ozarks.