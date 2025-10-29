Kyle Chandler as Paul and Diane Lane as Ellen in "Anniversary." (Owen Behan)
Kyle Chandler as Paul and Diane Lane as Ellen in "Anniversary." (Owen Behan)
Emma Stone stars as Michelle in director Yorgos Lanthimos' "Bugonia," a Focus Features release. (Atsushi Nishijima/Focus Features)
Christopher Lloyd, left, and Michael J. Fox star in "Back to the Future." (Universal)
This image released by Warner Bros Pictures shows Michael B. Jordan, foreground from left, Michael B. Jordan and Omar Benson Miller in a scene from "Sinners." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
Movies

What’s coming to theaters this weekend?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 29, 2025 - 6:30 am
 

Here’s a look at movies coming to theaters this weekend:

Anniversary

A close-knit family is torn apart as a controversial movement known as “The Change” sweeps the country in this thriller starring Diane Lane, Kyle Chandler and Dylan O’Brien.

Back to the Future: 40th Anniversary

Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) travels back to 1955 and tries to avoid dating his mother (Lea Thompson).

Bugonia

Conspiracy theorists (Jesse Plemons, Aidan Delbis) kidnap a CEO (Emma Stone) they believe is an alien in the latest pairing of Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos, following “The Favourite,” “Poor Things” and “Kinds of Kindness.”

G-Dragon in Cinema (Ubermensch)

K-pop royalty G-Dragon hits the road in this concert film.

KPop Demon Hunters: A Sing-Along Event

The animated hit returns to theaters.

Sinners

Michael B. Jordan portrays twins Smoke and Stack who open a juke joint in the South only for it to be overrun by vampires, as Ryan Coogler’s latest hit returns to Imax theaters.

Stitch Head

A creature brought to life by a mad professor must step up and protect his fellow science projects from curious townsfolk in this adaptation of the children’s books.

Violent Ends

An honest man raised in a crime family is brought back to the dark side in this revenge thriller set in the Ozarks.

