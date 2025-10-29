What’s coming to theaters this weekend?

A few favorites return to theaters for Halloween weekend.

Here’s a look at movies coming to theaters this weekend:

Anniversary

A close-knit family is torn apart as a controversial movement known as “The Change” sweeps the country in this thriller starring Diane Lane, Kyle Chandler and Dylan O’Brien.

Back to the Future: 40th Anniversary

Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) travels back to 1955 and tries to avoid dating his mother (Lea Thompson).

Bugonia

Conspiracy theorists (Jesse Plemons, Aidan Delbis) kidnap a CEO (Emma Stone) they believe is an alien in the latest pairing of Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos, following “The Favourite,” “Poor Things” and “Kinds of Kindness.”

G-Dragon in Cinema (Ubermensch)

K-pop royalty G-Dragon hits the road in this concert film.

KPop Demon Hunters: A Sing-Along Event

The animated hit returns to theaters.

Sinners

Michael B. Jordan portrays twins Smoke and Stack who open a juke joint in the South only for it to be overrun by vampires, as Ryan Coogler’s latest hit returns to Imax theaters.

Stitch Head

A creature brought to life by a mad professor must step up and protect his fellow science projects from curious townsfolk in this adaptation of the children’s books.

Violent Ends

An honest man raised in a crime family is brought back to the dark side in this revenge thriller set in the Ozarks.