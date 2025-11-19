What’s coming to theaters this week?

Here’s a look at movies coming to theaters this weekend.

Here’s a look at movies coming to theaters this weekend.

Note: Some of these trailers may not be suitable for all audiences.

Rental Family

An American actor (Brendan Fraser) goes to work for a Japanese “rental family” agency, playing stand-in roles for strangers in Tokyo.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

The odd couple comedy about two travelers (Steve Martin, John Candy) navigating a series of misadventures as they try to make it to Chicago for Thanksgiving returns to theaters.

Sisu: Road to Revenge

When the Red Army commander (Stephen Lang) who brutally murdered his family returns, “the man who refuses to die” (Jorma Tommila) leads him on a cross-country chase in this sequel to the sleeper hit.

Wicked: For Good

As her wedding to Prince Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) nears, Glinda (Ariana Grande) tries to make peace between Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and The Wizard (Jeff Goldblum) in this conclusion to the blockbuster musical.