This image released by 20th Century Studios shows Elle Fanning in a scene from "Predator: ...
This image released by 20th Century Studios shows Elle Fanning in a scene from "Predator: Badlands." (20th Century Studios via AP)
Sydney Sweeney in a scene from "Christy." (Black Bear Pictures)
Sydney Sweeney in a scene from "Christy." (Black Bear Pictures)
Movies

What’s coming to theaters this week?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 5, 2025 - 6:30 am
 

Here’s a look at movies coming to theaters this weekend:

Christy

Boxer Christy Martin (Sydney Sweeney) punches her way out of West Virginia and into a controlling relationship in this biopic.

Die My Love

A woman (Jennifer Lawrence) is engulfed by love and madness in the latest from filmmaker Lynne Ramsay.

Karen Kingsbury’s The Christmas Ring

A military widow forges a relationship with an antiques dealer while searching for a missing heirloom ring in this adaptation of the bestselling novel.

Lost & Found in Cleveland

Five lives are turned upside down when America’s favorite televised antiques appraisal show comes to Cleveland in this ensemble comedy.

Nuremberg

A U.S. Army psychiatrist (Rami Malek) has to confront accused Nazi war criminal Hermann Göring (Russell Crowe).

Predator: Badlands

A young, outcast Predator (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) finds an unlikely ally (Elle Fanning) on a remote planet.

Sarah’s Oil

In the early 1900s, oil is discovered on Sarah Rector’s land, making the 11-year-old one of America’s first female African American millionaires, in this movie inspired by a true story.

most read
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
in case you missed it
more Movies
frequently asked questions