What’s coming to theaters this week?

Biopic “Christy” punches onto the silver screen, “Predator” is back and Jennifer Lawrence takes on love and madness.

Here’s a look at movies coming to theaters this weekend:

Christy

Boxer Christy Martin (Sydney Sweeney) punches her way out of West Virginia and into a controlling relationship in this biopic.

Die My Love

A woman (Jennifer Lawrence) is engulfed by love and madness in the latest from filmmaker Lynne Ramsay.

Karen Kingsbury’s The Christmas Ring

A military widow forges a relationship with an antiques dealer while searching for a missing heirloom ring in this adaptation of the bestselling novel.

Lost & Found in Cleveland

Five lives are turned upside down when America’s favorite televised antiques appraisal show comes to Cleveland in this ensemble comedy.

Nuremberg

A U.S. Army psychiatrist (Rami Malek) has to confront accused Nazi war criminal Hermann Göring (Russell Crowe).

Predator: Badlands

A young, outcast Predator (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) finds an unlikely ally (Elle Fanning) on a remote planet.

Sarah’s Oil

In the early 1900s, oil is discovered on Sarah Rector’s land, making the 11-year-old one of America’s first female African American millionaires, in this movie inspired by a true story.