What’s coming to theaters this week?
Biopic “Christy” punches onto the silver screen, “Predator” is back and Jennifer Lawrence takes on love and madness.
Here’s a look at movies coming to theaters this weekend:
Christy
Boxer Christy Martin (Sydney Sweeney) punches her way out of West Virginia and into a controlling relationship in this biopic.
Die My Love
A woman (Jennifer Lawrence) is engulfed by love and madness in the latest from filmmaker Lynne Ramsay.
Karen Kingsbury’s The Christmas Ring
A military widow forges a relationship with an antiques dealer while searching for a missing heirloom ring in this adaptation of the bestselling novel.
Lost & Found in Cleveland
Five lives are turned upside down when America’s favorite televised antiques appraisal show comes to Cleveland in this ensemble comedy.
Nuremberg
A U.S. Army psychiatrist (Rami Malek) has to confront accused Nazi war criminal Hermann Göring (Russell Crowe).
Predator: Badlands
A young, outcast Predator (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) finds an unlikely ally (Elle Fanning) on a remote planet.
Sarah’s Oil
In the early 1900s, oil is discovered on Sarah Rector’s land, making the 11-year-old one of America’s first female African American millionaires, in this movie inspired by a true story.