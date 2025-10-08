What’s coming to theaters this week?

J. Lo is back in the second film adaptation of an Argentine novel, Tron hits the road again and Channing Tatum takes residence in a toy store.

Here’s a look at movies coming to theaters this weekend:

Kiss of the Spider Woman

Jennifer Lopez, Tonatiuh and Diego Luna star in the second film adaptation of Argentine author Manuel Puig’s 1976 novel about two cellmates who form an unlikely bond as one recounts the plot of his favorite Hollywood musical.

Roofman

After escaping prison, a former Army Ranger (Channing Tatum) secretly lives inside a Toys R Us while robbing McDonald’s locations in this film based on a true story.

Soul on Fire

John O’Leary’s path to motivational speaking begins when support from family, the community and St. Louis Cardinals radio legend Jack Buck (William H. Macy) helps him recover from a fire that left him with burns covering 100 percent of his body.

Tron: Ares

Humanity encounters AI beings for the first time in this sequel starring Jared Leto.