What’s coming to theaters this week?

Daniel Day-Lewis returns, Avatar is back in theaters and Dwayne Johnson transforms into an MMA fighter.

Here’s what’s coming to theaters the week of Friday, October 3.

Heads up: Some of these trailers may not be appropriate for all viewers.

Anemone

The film “explores the complex and profound ties that exist between brothers, fathers and sons,” according to its official logline. What you need to know: “Anemone” marks the return of Daniel Day-Lewis for his first film since 2017’s “Phantom Thread.”

Avatar: The Way of Water

Head back to Pandora as the “Avatar” sequel returns to theaters.

Bone Lake

A romantic vacation turns into a bloody battle for survival in this horror story.

Good Boy

When they move to the country, a loyal dog tries to protect his beloved owner from a malevolent force.

The Smashing Machine

Dwayne Johnson enters the Oscars conversation with his portrayal of MMA fighter Mark Kerr in this biopic.

Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl

This special event includes a screening of “The Fate of Ophelia” music video along with behind-the-scenes footage and Swift’s reflections on her 12th studio album, “The Life of a Showgirl.”