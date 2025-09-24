What’s coming to theaters this week?

Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” leads box office anticipation this weekend, along with a survival story, horror tale and a concert experience.

Here’s a look at movies coming to theaters this weekend:

Dead of Winter

A woman (Emma Thompson), lost during a blizzard, stumbles upon a kidnapping at a remote cabin and becomes the victim’s only hope of survival.

Dude Perfect: The Hero Tour

The Dude Perfect guys bring you inside their “Hero Tour” with their first cinematic experience.

Eleanor the Great

In Scarlett Johansson’s directorial debut, 94-year-old Eleanor (June Squibb) suffers a devastating loss, then appropriates her loved one’s tragic story.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie

Gabby (Laila Lockhart Kraner) heads to Cat Francisco with her Grandma Gigi (Gloria Estefan) in this movie based on the Netflix series for preschoolers.

Kygo: Back at the Bowl

The Norwegian DJ’s Hollywood Bowl performance comes to theaters in this concert film.

One Battle After Another

When his nemesis (Sean Penn) resurfaces and his daughter (Chase Infiniti) goes missing, a washed-up revolutionary (Leonardo DiCaprio) struggles to find her in the latest from writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson.

The Strangers: Chapter 2

The Strangers return to finish off one of their victims in this horror sequel.