What’s coming to theaters this week?

Take a trip back in time (and space), a Marlon Brando tale and a football-centric horror flick.

Here’s a look at movies coming to theaters this weekend:

Apollo 13

The story of Jim Lovell (Tom Hanks), Jack Swigert (Kevin Bacon) and Fred Haise (Bill Paxton) and their ill-fated mission to the moon has been digitally remastered for IMAX theaters for its 30th anniversary.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

After meeting at a wedding, Sarah (Margot Robbie) and David (Colin Farrell) end up reliving key moments from their respective pasts.

Him

A legendary quarterback (Marlon Wayans) takes a young player (Tyriq Withers) under his wing and into his isolated compound in this horror film produced by Jordan Peele.

In Whose Name?

Filmmaker Nico Ballesteros spent six years with Kanye West for this documentary.

The Senior

At the age of 59, Mike Flynt (Michael Chiklis) returns to his alma mater and its football team in this drama based on a true story.

Waltzing with Brando

Marlon Brando (Billy Zane) buys a tiny island in Tahiti and hires an architect (Jon Heder) to help him build the world’s first sustainable ecological retreat.