What’s coming to streaming this weekend?

Looking for something to watch? This is what’s new on popular streaming services this week:

Emily in Paris

Lily Collins’ Emily is still living la dolce vita in Rome as the Darren Starr-created series about the adventures of an American expat returns for Season 5. Thursday on Netflix

Born to Be Wild

This new documentary series, narrated by Hugh Bonneville, follows six endangered baby animals that were orphaned or born as part of conservation programs. Friday on Apple TV

Breakdown: 1975

Oscar winner Morgan Neville’s documentary examines how an era of social and political upheaval inspired a wave of groundbreaking movies. Friday on Netflix

Him

The mentorship of an up-and-coming quarterback (Tyriq Withers) by a veteran champ (Marlon Wayans) grows increasingly dark and surreal in this Jordan Peele-produced film. Friday on Peacock