What’s coming to streaming this weekend?

Looking for something to watch? This is what’s new on popular streaming services this week:

Little Disasters

Diane Kruger stars in this new drama series, in which a group of friends — all new mothers — is torn apart when one of them is accused of injuring her baby. Thursday on Paramount+

Wake Up Dead Man

Religion is at the heart of Rian Johnson’s third “Knives Out” movie, which finds Daniel Craig’s dapper detective Benoit Blanc trying to solve the “locked room” murder of Josh Brolin’s Monsignor Jefferson Wicks, a charismatic and terrifying church leader with a devoted set of followers. Friday on Netflix

F1 the Movie

A journeyman driver (Brad Pitt) tries to help an old friend (Javier Bardem) save his struggling F1 race team, while mentoring a promising upstart driver (Damson Idris), in this globe-trotting action drama in which the Strip and the Las Vegas Grand Prix also play a starring role. Friday on Apple TV

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues

Rob Reiner gets the band back together for the sequel to his classic 1984 mockumentary “This Is Spinal Tap.” Friday on HBO Max