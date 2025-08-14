What’s coming to movie theaters this weekend?

Sydney Sweeney and Paul Walter Hauser star in a modern-day Western, the Grateful Dead Movie 2025 Meet-up and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles return to theaters.

Here’s a look at other movies coming to theaters this weekend:

Americana

The quest for a rare Native American artifact is at the heart of this modern-day Western starring Sydney Sweeney and Paul Walter Hauser.

East of Wall

A rancher in the Badlands of South Dakota provides a refuge for wayward teens while she rescues and resells horses.

The Grateful Dead Movie 2025 Meet-Up

This look at the band’s five-night run at San Francisco’s Winterland Ballroom in October 1974 returns to theaters with bonus performance footage of “China Cat Sunflower/I Know You Rider.”

Highest 2 Lowest

Spike Lee and Denzel Washington team for the fifth time on this drama, about a music mogul caught up in a ransom plot, that’s a reimagining of Akira Kurosawa’s “High and Low.”

Nobody 2

Workaholic assassin Hutch Mansell (Bob Odenkirk) is targeted by townsfolk during a family vacation in this sequel.

Shin Godzilla 4K

Nearly a decade after its limited U.S. release, this origin story is back in theaters in its original Japanese with English subtitles.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 35th Anniversary

Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael and Michelangelo return to the big screen, along with the “Turtles Unmasked” featurette before the movie.

Witchboard

A young woman is drawn to an ancient artifact that once served as a gateway to the spirit world.

Christopher Lawrence