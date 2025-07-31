What’s coming to movie theaters this weekend?

Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. follows in his father’s comedic footsteps, an ’80s horror classic returns to the big screen, and a gang of animal criminals rides again.

Here’s a look at movies coming to theaters this weekend:

The Bad Guys 2

Mr. Wolf (voiced by Sam Rockwell), Mr. Snake (Marc Maron), Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson), Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos) and Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina) return in this animated sequel alongside a new team of criminals known as The Bad Girls.

The Naked Gun

Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. (Liam Neeson) follows in his father’s footsteps in this comedic reboot.

Poltergeist

When their home becomes the center of paranormal activity, a family seeks help to bring their daughter back from the other side in this 1982 horror tale. It’s playing Friday, Monday and Tuesday at Galaxy Boulevard, Galaxy Cannery and Galaxy Green Valley.

She Rides Shotgun

An ex-con (Taron Egerton) tries to protect his estranged daughter from the gang leader and corrupt sheriff who want him dead.

Together

After they move to the country, a couple (Dave Franco, Alison Brie) encounters an unnatural force in this body horror movie.

Christopher Lawrence