Keanu Reeves as Gabriel and Sandra Oh as Martha in "Good Fortune." (Eddy Chen)
Mason Thames and Ethan Hawke in "Black Phone 2." (Universal Pictures)
Movies

What’s coming to movie theaters this week?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 15, 2025 - 6:30 am
 

Here’s a look at movies coming to theaters this weekend.

Heads up: Some of the trailers below may contain material that is not suitable for all viewers.

After the Hunt

A college professor (Julia Roberts) is caught in the middle when a star student (Ayo Edebiri) makes an accusation against one of her colleagues (Andrew Garfield) in this psychological drama.

Black Phone 2

The serial killer known as the Grabber (Ethan Hawke) torments the family of his only known survivor (Mason Thames) in this horror sequel.

Good Fortune

A well-meaning but inept angel (Keanu Reeves) meddles in the lives of a struggling gig worker (Aziz Ansari) and a wealthy venture capitalist (Seth Rogen) in this comedy written and directed by Ansari.

St. Elmo’s Fire

This Brat Pack classic about a group of recent college grads (Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, Andrew McCarthy, Demi Moore) embarking on a series of misadventures in the real world returns to theaters for its 40th anniversary.

Truth & Treason

During World War II, a teenage boy in Germany launches a resistance to the Nazi regime.

