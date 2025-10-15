What’s coming to movie theaters this week?

Here’s a look at movies coming to theaters this weekend.

Heads up: Some of the trailers below may contain material that is not suitable for all viewers.

After the Hunt

A college professor (Julia Roberts) is caught in the middle when a star student (Ayo Edebiri) makes an accusation against one of her colleagues (Andrew Garfield) in this psychological drama.

Black Phone 2

The serial killer known as the Grabber (Ethan Hawke) torments the family of his only known survivor (Mason Thames) in this horror sequel.

Good Fortune

A well-meaning but inept angel (Keanu Reeves) meddles in the lives of a struggling gig worker (Aziz Ansari) and a wealthy venture capitalist (Seth Rogen) in this comedy written and directed by Ansari.

St. Elmo’s Fire

This Brat Pack classic about a group of recent college grads (Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, Andrew McCarthy, Demi Moore) embarking on a series of misadventures in the real world returns to theaters for its 40th anniversary.

Truth & Treason

During World War II, a teenage boy in Germany launches a resistance to the Nazi regime.