What’s coming to movie theaters this week?

Here’s a look at movies coming to theaters this weekend:

The Baltimorons

A struggling comedian (co-writer Michael Strassner) chips a tooth on Christmas Eve, then makes a deep connection with a dentist, in this comedy from director Jay Duplass.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

After breaking box-office records in Japan, the first installment in a three-part cinematic trilogy following Tanjiro Kamado and the Demon Slayer Corps arrives in U.S. theaters.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale

Financial trouble and a public scandal have the entire Crawley household on edge in this third theatrical version of the TV smash.

The Long Walk

Fifty boys participate in an annual contest in which they’ll walk nonstop, maintaining a speed of at least 3 miles per hour, until all but one of them are dead in this adaptation of the Stephen King novel written by Las Vegas native JT Mollner.

The Sound of Music

A young woman (Julie Andrews) leaves the convent to look after the seven children of Captain von Trapp (Christopher Plummer) in this adaptation of the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical that’s returning to theaters for its 60th anniversary.

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues

Estranged bandmates David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean), Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest) and Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer) reunite for a concert, with documentarian Marty Di Bergi (Rob Reiner) capturing it all, in this sequel.

Toy Story

See Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks) meet Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) all over again as the animated favorite returns to theaters for its 30th anniversary.