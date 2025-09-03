What’s coming to movie theaters this week?

An old favorite in “Breakfast Club” and the final chapter of “Conjuring” lead the box this weekend.

Here’s a look at movies coming to theaters this weekend:

The Breakfast Club: 40th Anniversary

Head back to detention at Shermer High School as John Hughes’ classic comedy returns to theaters Sept. 7-10.

The Conjuring: Last Rites

Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga) return for the ninth entry in the “Conjuring” universe in what’s being billed as “one last case.”

Hamilton

The filmed version of the Broadway smash featuring most of the original cast comes to theaters for the first time.

The American Southwest

Journey down the Colorado River in this nature film narrated by model and activist Quannah Chasinghorse.