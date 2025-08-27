What’s coming to movie theaters this week?

Austin Butler stars in the latest from Darren Aronofsky, “Jaws” returns to theaters and Prince’s “Sign o’ the Times” plays in IMAX for the first time.

Here’s a look at movies coming to theaters this weekend:

Caught Stealing

A former baseball phenom (Austin Butler) looking after his neighbor’s cat gets mixed up in New York’s criminal underworld in the latest from Darren Aronofsky, director of the Sphere’s “Postcard From Earth.”

Jaws: 50th Anniversary

The original summer blockbuster returns to theaters as a police chief (Roy Scheider), a marine biologist (Richard Dreyfuss) and a grizzled shark hunter (Robert Shaw) seek the great white that’s terrorizing a seaside community.

The Roses

A woman’s (Olivia Colman) career takes off while her husband’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) tanks, igniting years of hidden resentments, in this reimagining of “The War of the Roses.”

Sign o’ the Times

Prince’s 1987 concert film is being released in IMAX theaters for the first time.

The Toxic Avenger Unrated

This reboot of the tale of a janitor (Peter Dinklage) who becomes a vigilante hero after being exposed to toxic waste comes to theaters in all its gory glory.

Warning: This trailer contains violence, gore and profanity.