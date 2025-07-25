What’s coming to movie theaters this week?

The Fantastic Four join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, writer-director Eva Victor’s acclaimed “Sorry, Baby” debuts, and “The Hangover” returns to the big screen.

Here’s a look at movies coming to theaters this weekend:

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Marvel’s First Family — Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) — join the MCU in this third movie iteration of the Fantastic Four in the past 20 years.

The Hangover

The three best friends that anyone could have (Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis) — plus Doug (Justin Bartha) — head to Las Vegas. The classic 2009 comedy is back in theaters Friday, Monday and Tuesday at Galaxy Boulevard, Galaxy Cannery and Galaxy Green Valley.

The Home

A man (Pete Davidson) sentenced to community service at a retirement home uncovers a terrifying secret in this horror thriller from writer-director James DeMonaco, creator of “The Purge.”

House on Eden

Paranormal investigators find an ancient spirit in an abandoned house deep in the woods.

Oh, Hi!

The first romantic getaway for new couple Iris (Molly Gordon) and Isaac (Logan Lerman) goes horribly wrong in this dark comedy.

Sorry, Baby

When a beloved friend (Naomi Ackie) visits, Agnes (writer-director Eva Victor) realizes just how stuck she’s been since a traumatic event.

Christopher Lawrence