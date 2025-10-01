What to stream: Delight, horror, drama hit the small screen this week

Here is what’s new on streaming services the week of October 3, 2025.

Heads up: Some of these trailers may not be appropriate for all viewers.

Charlotte’s Web

The classic children’s story by E.B. White has been spun into a new animated series. The voice cast includes Amy Adams as Charlotte, Elijah Wood as adult Wilbur, Cynthia Erivo as goose and Jean Smart as the narrator.

Friday on HBO Max

The Lost Bus

Matthew McConaughey portrays the bus driver who led 22 elementary school students to safety during 2018’s Camp Fire that engulfed Paradise, California. America Ferrera co-stars in this new film directed by Paul Greengrass.

Friday on Apple TV+

The Magic of Grace Bumbry

This installment of PBS’ “Great Performances” series focuses on the opera singer from Missouri who made history as the first Black mezzo-soprano to perform at Germany’s Bayreuth Festival. It also shows Bumbry’s impact on today’s musicians, including Beyoncé.

Friday on PBS and the PBS App

Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Charlie Hunnam transforms himself for this true-crime dramatization, portraying Gein, a convicted murderer and suspected serial killer from the 1950s. Tom Hollander plays Alfred Hitchcock, whose movie “Psycho” was inspired by Gein. Olivia Williams and Laurie Metcalf also star.

Friday on Netflix

Steve

Cillian Murphy portrays the headmaster of a reform school in this taut drama about mental health and a broken education system. Directed by Belgian filmmaker Tim Mielants, the film is based on Max Porter’s novella “Shy.”

Friday on Netflix