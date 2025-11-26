What movies are new in theaters this week?

“Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery” is finally here (and a few other flicks to see this week).

Here’s a look at movies coming to theaters this weekend:

Eternity

When she arrives in the afterlife, Joan (Elizabeth Olsen) must decide where to spend eternity and with whom: her longtime husband (Miles Teller) or her first love (Callum Turner).

Gremlins

You know the rules: No bright lights, water or midnight snacks as those mischievous mogwai return to the big screen.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) teams with an earnest young priest (Josh O’Connor) to investigate a crime at a small-town church in this sequel co-starring Josh Brolin, Jeremy Renner, Glenn Close and Kerry Washington.

Zootopia 2

Detectives Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) investigate new parts of the animal metropolis in search of a mysterious reptile in this animated sequel.