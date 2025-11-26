What movies are new in theaters this week?
“Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery” is finally here (and a few other flicks to see this week).
Here’s a look at movies coming to theaters this weekend:
Eternity
When she arrives in the afterlife, Joan (Elizabeth Olsen) must decide where to spend eternity and with whom: her longtime husband (Miles Teller) or her first love (Callum Turner).
Gremlins
You know the rules: No bright lights, water or midnight snacks as those mischievous mogwai return to the big screen.
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) teams with an earnest young priest (Josh O’Connor) to investigate a crime at a small-town church in this sequel co-starring Josh Brolin, Jeremy Renner, Glenn Close and Kerry Washington.
Zootopia 2
Detectives Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) investigate new parts of the animal metropolis in search of a mysterious reptile in this animated sequel.