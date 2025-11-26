Wake Up Dead Man, (L-R) Josh O'Connor and Daniel Craig in Wake Up Dead Man. (Netflix)
Wake Up Dead Man, (L-R) Josh O'Connor and Daniel Craig in Wake Up Dead Man. (Netflix)
Elizabeth Olsen, Miles Teller and Callum Turner in a scene from "Eternity." (Leah Gal ...
Elizabeth Olsen, Miles Teller and Callum Turner in a scene from "Eternity." (Leah Gallo/A24)
Movies

What movies are new in theaters this week?

/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 26, 2025 - 6:30 am
 

Here’s a look at movies coming to theaters this weekend:

Eternity

When she arrives in the afterlife, Joan (Elizabeth Olsen) must decide where to spend eternity and with whom: her longtime husband (Miles Teller) or her first love (Callum Turner).

Gremlins

You know the rules: No bright lights, water or midnight snacks as those mischievous mogwai return to the big screen.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) teams with an earnest young priest (Josh O’Connor) to investigate a crime at a small-town church in this sequel co-starring Josh Brolin, Jeremy Renner, Glenn Close and Kerry Washington.

Zootopia 2

Detectives Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) investigate new parts of the animal metropolis in search of a mysterious reptile in this animated sequel.

most read
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
in case you missed it
more Movies
frequently asked questions