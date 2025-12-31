Superheroes, sequels, surprises: 13 highly anticipated films through summer 2026

2025 was an unpredictable year at the box office, but 2026 is looking like a year of absolute titans. With a slate featuring a Christopher Nolan epic, the return of the MCU’s biggest stars, sci-fi thrillers and high-tech toy sequels, movie lovers have a lot to be excited about.

‘28 Years Later: The Bone Temple’ — Jan. 16

Ray Fiennes plays Dr. Ian Kelson, a brilliant but eccentric survivor in the post-apocalyptic horror movie, the fourth film in the 28 Days/Weeks/Years Later franchise. The Bone Temple shows how Spike (Alfie Williams) joins terrifying cult leader Jimmy Crystal’s (Jack O’Connell) killer gang as the Rage Virus destroys Britain.

‘Night Patrol’ — Jan. 16

The 2026 film slate features more than just big-budget blockbusters and huge star vehicles. Fans seeking gritty horror should embrace this film starring Jermaine Fowler, Justin Long and CM Punk. Night Patrol concerns an LAPD officer who uncovers a secret vampire cop task force preying on a Los Angeles housing project.

‘Wuthering Heights’ — Feb. 13

Margot Robbie has gone from Barbie to Cathy in the 18th-century English moors as the star of this movie based on Emily Brontë’s classic novel. Jacob Elordi plays her doomed lover, Heathcliff.

‘Scream 7’ — Feb. 27

“Do you like scary movies?” Scream 7 marks Neve Campbell’s long-awaited return as Sidney Prescott in the beloved franchise. This time, the stakes are deeply personal as new Ghostface emerges to terrorize Sid’s daughter Tatum (played by 1883’s Isabel May).

‘Project Hail Mary’ — March 20

Based on the novel by Andy Weir, the film follows science teacher Dr. Ryland Grace, played by Ryan Gosling. He wakes up on a spaceship far from home with no memory of who he is or how he got there. He’s told “the sun is dying” and realizes his mission is to solve that problem and save the Earth.

‘The Dog Stars’ — March 27

The Dog Stars is still filming, but buzz has already begun for this post-apocalyptic survival story based on Peter Heller’s novel. At the helm is legendary Alien and Blade Runner director Ridley Scott. The thriller centers on a pilot who survives a deadly flu pandemic and then flies away on a perilous journey. It stars Jacob Elordi, Margaret Qualley, Josh Brolin, Guy Pearce and Benedict Wong.

‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ — April 3

The upcoming animated adventure comedy film based on the video games is a sequel to the megahit “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” from 2023. This time, Mario (voiced by Chris Pratt) travels through space with Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) to stop a cosmic threat from Bowser Jr.

‘Michael’ — April 24

Following in the hot footsteps of the Freddie Mercury and Elton John biopics of recent years is this big-screen dramatization of Michael Jackson’s life. The film, directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jackson’s real-life nephew Jaafar Jackson (son of Jermaine Jackson), follows the King of Pop from his childhood with the Jackson Five to his storied solo career.

‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’ — May 22

What would 2026 be without a new Star Wars movie? The latest film, directed by Jon Favreau, takes place between the events of Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: Episode VII The Force Awakens. Pedro Pascal plays The Mandalorian and other stars include Sigourney Weaver and Jonny Coyne. But look out for Jeremy Allen White as a ripped Rotta the Hutt (Jabba’s son).

‘Masters of the Universe’ — June 5

He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe — goes against the evil Skeletor to save the planet Eternia and protect the secrets of Castle Grayskull. “Masters of the Universe” stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man and Jared Leto as Skeletor. The all-star cast includes Camila Mendes, Alison Brie, Idris Elba and Kristen Wiig.

‘Toy Story 5’ — June 19

Disney/Pixar has teased that the fifth installment of the beloved animated classic centers on the battle between toys and technology. Tom Hanks and Tim Allen return as the voices of Woody and Buzz.

‘Supergirl’ — June 26

DC Studios enters a new era with what James Gunn describes as a “big science-fiction epic.” “Supergirl” is based on the award-winning comic by Tom King and stars House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El.

‘The Odyssey’ — July 17

Rotten Tomatoes simply summed up director Christopher Nolan’s movie adaptation based on the classic poem by Homer: “Odysseus, king of Ithaca, embarks on a perilous journey to return home after the Trojan War.” Matt Damon plays Odysseus, alongside Tom Holland (Telemachus), Anne Hathaway (Penelope), Zendaya (Athena) and many more.

This is an excerpt from an AMG-Parade story.