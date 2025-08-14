Spike Lee’s ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ soars but stumbles

From the opening moments of “Highest 2 Lowest,” Spike Lee’s remix-as-remake of Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 film “High and Low,” you should know that the filmmaker is here primarily for a good time, and he’s asking us to play along.

From the opening moments of “Highest 2 Lowest,” Spike Lee’s remix-as-remake of Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 film “High and Low,” you should know that the filmmaker is here primarily for a good time, and he’s asking us to play along.

Over aerial shots of the sun hitting the New York City skyline, including the stunning Olympia building looming over Dumbo, Brooklyn, Lee layers “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’,” the opening song from the 1943 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “Oklahoma!,” a jarring, cheeky choice that jolts us out what we might think a “Spike Lee Kurosawa remake” is supposed to be.

The Japanese auteur has long been a major influence on Lee, and when the script by Alan Fox came his way, Lee made it his own. He also cast longtime collaborator Denzel Washington, an apt creative pairing, akin to Kurosawa’s partnership with Toshiro Mifune.

This all sounds great on paper, but what ends up on screen in “Highest 2 Lowest” is a confusingly mixed bag.

“High and Low” is based on the 1959 Ed McBain cop novel “King’s Ransom,” about a moral dilemma that becomes an identity crisis for a wealthy man. Transporting the action to Japan’s postwar economic boom, Kurosawa examined class differences in the country, and while Lee uses the text to comment on the haves and have-nots too, his focus is trained on the 21st century attention economy dictated by the social media hordes.

When we pick up David King (Washington) on the balcony of his Olympia penthouse, he knows that a change is going to come this beautiful morning. The superstar music mogul’s company, Stackin’ Hits, is about to be sold out from under him.

Secretly, he’s set a plan in motion to orchestrate a leveraged buyout and take control of the sale. But when he receives a call that his son Trey (Aubrey Joseph) has been snatched off the street and the kidnappers are demanding $17.5 million, his scheme to save his company goes up in smoke.

But then, Trey shows up. The kidnappers mistakenly took his son’s best friend Kyle (Elijah Wright), the son of his best friend and driver, Paul (Jeffrey Wright), a devout Muslim rich in street smarts, but not money. David’s relief is cut short when he has to decide if he will pay the ransom and save his best friend’s kid — and his face, considering the media scrutiny — or follow his dream and save his company.

“Highest 2 Lowest” mimics the high and low bisection of Kurosawa’s film, with the first hour set in the stuffy, moneyed confines of the Kings’ luxe penthouse, laden with priceless African American contemporary art. As cinematographer Matthew Libatique’s camera lingers over the Basquiat and Kehinde Wiley paintings, one might wonder why he doesn’t just sell a few to remedy his money problems.

Respectfully, the first hour of “Highest 2 Lowest” is more baffling than anything else. The fluid long take cinematography by Libatique is impeccable, but with a melodramatic tone courtesy of a distracting, over-the-top score by Howard Drossin, and weak performances from the supporting cast, it feels more like a Tyler Perry movie than a Spike Lee joint.

But then, liberation. The film hits the streets, and Lee unfolds an absolutely sublime piece of New York City filmmaking, with a subway car full of Yankees fans chanting their anti-Boston sentiment, intercut with a Puerto Rican Day Parade performance by the Eddie Palmieri Salsa Orchestra. It’s one of the best sequences on screen all year.

Soul music soundtracks David and Paul taking matters into their own hands while searching for Kyle’s kidnapper, who turns out to be an aspiring rapper named Yung Felon, played by an excellent A$AP Rocky. Washington and Rocky face off in two electric scenes in the back half of the film. Rocky capably steps up to Washington’s loose but intense actorly flow.

Washington is unsurprisingly mesmerizing, improvising small gestures and throwing away lines. But there’s still an element of camp and goofy humor that lingers, taking away from the leaner, meaner elements.

Generously, one might interpret this as a Brechtian nod toward the film’s artifice, as an arch and knowing remake laden with references. But that keeps us at a distance from the emotional reality of these characters, and when Lee brings it home with a message about creating real art, it’s a bit too little, too late to take it seriously.

Highest 2 Lowest

2½ stars out of four