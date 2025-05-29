See what’s coming to movie theaters this weekend

A modern rom-com ode to Jane Austen, “Karate Kid” legends team up, and orphans uncover a horrifying ritual at their new foster home.

Here’s a look at movies coming to theaters this weekend:

KARATE KID: LEGENDS

Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) train a kung fu prodigy (Ben Wang) for a karate competition in this sequel that blends the “Karate Kid” timelines.

BRING HER BACK

Siblings discover a horrifying ritual at their new foster mother’s home in this Australian horror film.

PEPPA PIG MEETS THE BABY CINEMA EXPERIENCE

In this hourlong animated experience that includes six new episodes, kids can join Peppa Pig and her family as they prepare for their biggest adventure yet: Welcoming a new baby.

JANE AUSTEN WRECKED MY LIFE

A young writer (Camille Rutherford) from Paris attends the Jane Austen Writers’ Residency in England, where she’s drawn into a romantic triangle.

Christopher Lawrence