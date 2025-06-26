Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes in “F1 the Movie.” (Warner Bros. Pictures/Apple Origina ...
See what’s coming to movie theaters this week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 26, 2025 - 1:58 pm
 

Here’s a look at movies coming to theaters this weekend:

F1 the Movie

A journeyman driver (Brad Pitt) tries to help an old friend (Javier Bardem) save his struggling race team, while mentoring a promising upstart driver (Damson Idris), in this globe-trotting action drama.

M3GAN 2.0

When her underlying tech is salvaged and used to create a military-grade weapon, the AI marvel known as M3GAN is revived to stop the threat in this sequel that reunites the original’s creative team.

The Sound

Climbers who set out to scale a mysterious, previously closed rock wall are met with a malevolent force in this thriller.

