See what’s coming to movie theaters this week

A live-action reimagining of “How to Train Your Dragon,” a romantic comedy starring Dakota Johnson, and a drama based on a Stephen King novella.

Here’s a look at movies coming to theaters this weekend:

How to Train Your Dragon

Hiccup (Mason Thames) befriends Toothless, a Night Fury dragon, in this live-action reimagining of the 2010 animated hit.

The Life of Chuck

Beginning at the end of the world, “the extraordinary story of an ordinary man” (Tom Hiddleston) is told in reverse in this drama based on a Stephen King novella.

Materialists

A New York City matchmaker (Dakota Johnson) is torn between her ex (Chris Evans) and her perfect match (Pedro Pascal) in writer-director Celine Song’s follow-up to her Oscar-nominated debut, “Past Lives.”

The Unholy Trinity

When a father is wrongly executed, his son seeks revenge on the man who framed him in this Western set in 1870s Montana that features Pierce Brosnan and Samuel L. Jackson.

Christopher Lawrence