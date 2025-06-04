See what’s coming to movie theaters this week

A John Wick spinoff, a globe-trotting tale from Wes Anderson, and a 25th anniversary celebration of “Dogma.”

Here’s a look at movies coming to theaters this weekend:

BALLERINA

Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas), a ballerina-turned-assassin trained in the traditions of the Ruska Roma, seeks revenge for her father’s death in this spinoff set in the world of John Wick.

DANGEROUS ANIMALS

A surfer (Hassie Harrison) is held captive on a boat by a serial killer (Jai Courtney) who plans to feed her to the sharks below.

DOGMA: RESURRECTED! A 25TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

Two fallen angels, Bartleby (Ben Affleck) and Loki (Matt Damon), find a loophole that could let them back into heaven. To prevent that from triggering the apocalypse, Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Kevin Smith) team with a woman (Linda Fiorentino) struggling with her faith and Rufus (Chris Rock), the forgotten 13th Apostle.

I DON’T UNDERSTAND YOU

An American couple (Nick Kroll, Andrew Rannells) on the verge of adopting is stranded in rural Italy during a disastrous vacation in this dark comedy.

THE PHOENICIAN SCHEME

Writer-director Wes Anderson’s latest centers on Zsa-zsa Korda (Benicio del Toro), one of the richest men in Europe. Michael Cera, Riz Ahmed, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Rupert Friend and Hope Davis co-star.

Christopher Lawrence