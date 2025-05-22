See what’s coming to movie theaters this week

A dark bromance, perhaps the final installment of “Mission: Impossible” and a live-action remake of a 2002 animated hit.

Here’s a look at movies coming to theaters this weekend:

FRIENDSHIP

A suburban dad (Tim Robinson, “I Think You Should Leave”) awkwardly tries to befriend his new neighbor (Paul Rudd), before spiraling out of control in ways only Robinson can, in this dark comedy.

THE LAST RODEO

A retired rodeo legend (Neal McDonough) becomes the oldest contestant ever in a high-stakes bull riding competition in this drama from faith-based distributor Angel Studios.

LILO & STITCH

A fugitive alien helps a lonely Hawaiian girl mend her family in this live-action remake of the 2002 animated hit.

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE — THE FINAL RECKONING

Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt — along with an ensemble of teammates — in what’s being billed as the last entry in the franchise that kicked off all the way back in 1996.