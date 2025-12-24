Cereal Man, middle, braces himself as competitor Manny Lemons, left, throws a box of cereal at ...
Cereal Man, middle, braces himself as competitor Manny Lemons, left, throws a box of cereal at him while a referee attempts to stop him during a wrestling match at FSW Arena Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pam Minick willl receive the Legend of ProRodeo award during the annual Wrangler Gold Buckle Ga ...
Pam Minick willl receive the Legend of ProRodeo award during the annual Wrangler Gold Buckle Gala on Dec. 1 at the South Point. (Michael Campbell)
Pamela Anderson in "The Last Showgirl." (Roadside Attractions)
Pamela Anderson in "The Last Showgirl." (Roadside Attractions)
Stephanie "Smithy" Smith demonstrates her Aufguss technique which blends dance, rhythmic gymnas ...
Stephanie "Smithy" Smith demonstrates her Aufguss technique which blends dance, rhythmic gymnastics and towel work. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
This image released by Warner Bros Pictures shows Brad Pitt in a scene from "F1 The Movie. ...
This image released by Warner Bros Pictures shows Brad Pitt in a scene from "F1 The Movie." (Warner Bros Pictures via AP)
Movies

RJ writer Christopher Lawrence’s 5 favorite stories of 2025

/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 24, 2025 - 7:00 am
 

From the wellness ritual best described as “a show in a sauna” to the week when promoters staged wrestling cards – some starting as early as 11 a.m. — in such storied sports venues as the Fremont Country Club, Beer Zombies and the parking lot at the Punk Rock Museum, 2025 was another strange year in Las Vegas.

We also caught up with Pamela Anderson, the blockbuster known as “F1 the Movie” and Pam Minick, the Las Vegas native who parlayed a Miss Helldorado title into a career that made her one of the most recognizable names in rodeo.

  1. With WrestleMania taking place in Las Vegas for the first time since 1993, most of the focus was on the two-day spectacle at Allegiant Stadium that had an announced combined attendance of 124,693. The vast majority of fans, though, skipped the dozens of smaller promotions from around the world that set up shop around town that week. Those fans missed out on seeing Cereal Man, the pompous blowhard who wrestles in a purple jumpsuit and gold cape with a box of cereal framing his face; the daredevils of Rise: Underground Pro Wrestling, who traveled from the north of England to bleed all over the Dive Bar on a Saturday afternoon; and the inexplicable joys of watching three men wrestle a blowup doll and lose.

  2. Rodeo legend Pam Minick wasn’t just born and raised in Las Vegas. She was forged by the city. “When you’re running for Miss Rodeo Nevada and you ride James Caan’s horse, that’s not bad,” the 72-year-old force of nature told us. “And it sounds so name-drop-y, but it’s just how we were. That’s what it was like growing up in Vegas.”

  3. The under-the-radar wellness ritual known as Aufguss combines elements of meditation, breathwork, yoga and aromatherapy, along with music, dance, intricate towel movements, the occasional tuning fork and a grueling, almost incomprehensible level of heat, even for Las Vegas. It can hit 180 degrees in the sauna. Then participants are urged to spend time in a 50-degree cold plunge or a snow shower that lowers the temperature to 14 degrees.

  4. In 2024, when Las Vegas and Formula One were still figuring each other out, the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Wynn Las Vegas, The Cosmopolitan and Omnia at Caesars Palace managed to work Brad Pitt and a hundred-person film crew into one of the busiest weeks of the year. The results electrified the summer blockbuster “F1 the Movie.”

  5. Pamela Anderson has been the subject of so many tabloid headlines generated in and around Las Vegas — she’s been married here (to Rick Salomon at The Mirage), engaged on the way here (to Kid Rock in the desert outside Primm) and honeymooned near here (with Tommy Lee on that infamous houseboat on Lake Mead) — that it’s only appropriate that perhaps her greatest professional success took place in the city with “The Last Showgirl.” Plus, any time you get the chance to talk with Anderson, you grab it with both hands and don’t let go.
