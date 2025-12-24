RJ writer Christopher Lawrence’s 5 favorite stories of 2025

From the Aufguss sauna to the wrestling ring, from rodeo royalty to “The Last Showgirl,” here are Christopher Lawrence’s five favorite stories from 2025.

From the wellness ritual best described as “a show in a sauna” to the week when promoters staged wrestling cards – some starting as early as 11 a.m. — in such storied sports venues as the Fremont Country Club, Beer Zombies and the parking lot at the Punk Rock Museum, 2025 was another strange year in Las Vegas.

We also caught up with Pamela Anderson, the blockbuster known as “F1 the Movie” and Pam Minick, the Las Vegas native who parlayed a Miss Helldorado title into a career that made her one of the most recognizable names in rodeo.