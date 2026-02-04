Olympics and more: What’s new on streaming this week?

Looking for something to watch? This is what’s new on popular streaming services this week.

Queen of Chess

Filmmaker Rory Kennedy tells the story of Judit Polgár, the Hungarian girl who dreamed of conquering men’s chess and defeating champion Garry Kasparov, in this documentary that just premiered at Sundance.

Thursday on Netflix

Winter Games

Don’t miss a minute of slap-shotting, triple-lutzing, downhill-slaloming action from the Milan Cortina Olympics, which launch with Friday’s Opening Ceremony and run through Feb. 22.

Friday on Peacock

The ’Burbs

In this eight-episode TV adaptation of the 1989 Tom Hanks movie, a young couple’s (Keke Palmer, Jack Whitehall) quiet suburban life unravels as dark secrets emerge.

Sunday on Peacock

How to Get to Heaven From Belfast

This comedy-thriller, from “Derry Girls” creator Lisa McGee, follows three Irish pals as they search for clues in a former schoolmate’s mysterious death.

Feb. 12 on Netflix