New TV and movies to stream this week

The messiest newsroom in America is back with “The Morning Show” and the story of dating app Bumble comes to the silver screen.

The Morning Show

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are back for a fourth season as TV news anchors at fictional network UBN. The new episodes take on topical themes including AI, deepfakes and conspiracy theories and add new characters played by Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Aaron Pierre and William Jackson Harper.

Wednesday on Apple TV+

Reasonable Doubt

As the legal soap returns for its third season, L.A. lawyer Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi) is defending a former child actor accused of murder. Jax’s standing at her flashy law firm is also in jeopardy as a new hire is determined to take her spot.

Thursday on Hulu

The Couple Next Door

This steamy thriller returns with a new cast that includes Sam Palladio (“Nashville”), Annabel Scholey (“The Split”) and Sendhil Ramamurthy (“Never Have I Ever”). Scholey and Palladio play a seemingly solid couple living in a well-to-do neighborhood whose marriage gets threatened by a new colleague.

Friday on Starz

Swiped

Lily James plays the founder of popular dating app Bumble, Whitney Wolfe Herd, in this new biographical drama directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg.

Friday on Hulu