New movies, TV shows to stream this week

Robin Wright stars in a new series with Olivia Cook, a doc takes alook at Charlie Sheen’s up-and-down career and “Warfare” is a nearly real-time dramatization of Navy SEALs.

Looking for something to watch? Here’s a look at what’s new on popular streaming services this week:

The Girlfriend

Robin Wright plays Laura, a very, very protective mother of her grown man son, Danny. Her internal alarm goes off when she meets Danny’s new girlfriend Cherry, played by Olivia Cooke. Each episode shows Laura and Cherry’s perspective.

Now on Prime Video

AKA Charlie Sheen

The Netflix two-part documentary chronicles the 60-year-old star’s up-and-down career, from “Wall Street” to “winning.” Andrew Renzi (“Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?”) directs.

Now on Netflix

Warfare

Clouds of IED smoke and cries of agony fill Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza’s harrowing film, with little but the faces of its Navy SEALs to ground the nearly real-time, based-on-a-true-story dramatization.

Now on HBO Max

The Wedding Banquet

Andrew Ahn joyfully remakes and updates Ang Lee’s 1993 queer landmark film. Ahn’s movie, starring Kelly Marie Tran, Lily Gladstone, Bowen Yang and Han Gi-chan, rebuilds Lee’s queer comedy of errors for a new generation.

Sept. 15 on Paramount+