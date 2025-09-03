Mark Ruffalo in a scene from Task (HBO)
Mark Ruffalo in a scene from Task (HBO)
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING - After their beloved doorman, Lester, dies under suspicious circu ...
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING - After their beloved doorman, Lester, dies under suspicious circumstances, Charles, Oliver and Mabel refuse to believe it was an accident. Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond — where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters and the mysterious residents of the Arconia. The trio discovers a deeper divide between their storied city they thought they knew and the new New York evolving around them — one where the old mob fights to hold on as newer, even more dangerous players emerge. (Disney/Patrick Harbron) STEVE MARTIN, MARTIN SHORT, SELENA GOMEZ
Movies

New movies, TV shows to stream this week

The Associated Press
September 3, 2025 - 7:00 am
 

Looking for something to watch? Here’s a look at what’s new on popular streaming services this week:

The Paper

In this spinoff of “The Office,” the documentary crew that once filmed the staff of the Dunder Mifflin paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania, begins following the staff of a small newspaper in Toledo, Ohio. To their surprise, one of the staff accountants is none other than Oscar Martinez (Oscar Nunez). Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore also star.

Now on Peacock

Task

Mark Ruffalo and Tom Pelphrey star in this new cat-and-mouse thriller about an FBI agent assigned to lead a task force investigating violent robberies.

Sept. 4 on Max

Friendship

Andrew DeYoung’s auspicious debut feature tackles modern masculinity and male loneliness with biting satire and humor, taking detours into horror and the surreal.

Sept. 6 on Max

Only Murders in the Building

Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) look into the death of the Arconia’s doorman as the murder mystery series returns for Season 5.

Sept. 9 on Hulu

most read
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
in case you missed it
more Movies
frequently asked questions