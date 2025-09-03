New movies, TV shows to stream this week

A new spinoff of “The Office” debuts, Mark Ruffalo stars in a cat-and-mouse thriller, and a new season “Only Murders in the Building” drops.

Looking for something to watch? Here’s a look at what’s new on popular streaming services this week:

The Paper

In this spinoff of “The Office,” the documentary crew that once filmed the staff of the Dunder Mifflin paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania, begins following the staff of a small newspaper in Toledo, Ohio. To their surprise, one of the staff accountants is none other than Oscar Martinez (Oscar Nunez). Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore also star.

Now on Peacock

Task

Mark Ruffalo and Tom Pelphrey star in this new cat-and-mouse thriller about an FBI agent assigned to lead a task force investigating violent robberies.

Sept. 4 on Max

Friendship

Andrew DeYoung’s auspicious debut feature tackles modern masculinity and male loneliness with biting satire and humor, taking detours into horror and the surreal.

Sept. 6 on Max

Only Murders in the Building

Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) look into the death of the Arconia’s doorman as the murder mystery series returns for Season 5.

Sept. 9 on Hulu