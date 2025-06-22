New movies and TV shows to stream this week
A new Marvel miniseries, “Frozen — The Broadway Musical,” Season 3 of “The Gilded Age” and comedian Steph Tolev’s first Netflix special.
Looking for something to watch? Here’s a look at what’s new on popular streaming services this week:
Frozen — The Broadway Musical
Samantha Barks and Laura Dawkes play Elsa and Anna in this production, which premiered on Broadway in 2018 and on London’s West End in 2021. It features 12 original songs in addition to the film favorites. Friday on Disney+
K-Pop Demon Hunters
When they aren’t selling out stadiums, K-Pop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as demon hunters to protect their fans from supernatural threats in this animated fantasy film. Friday on Netflix
The Gilded Age
The period drama, created by Julian Fellowes and set in the boom years of 1880s America, returns for Season 3 with an ensemble cast led by Christine Baranski, Carrie Coon and Cynthia Nixon. Sunday on Max
Ironheart
Dominique Thomas portrays Riri Williams, a genius teenage inventor who creates a super-suit inspired by Tony Stark, in this Marvel Comics-based miniseries that launches with a three-episode premiere. Tuesday on Disney+
Enigma
This documentary, which premiered in January at Sundance, chronicles the stories of a pair of transgender trailblazers: Amanda Lear and April Ashley. Tuesday on Max
Steph Tolev: Filth Queen
Tolev’s mix of absurdity and personal experiences, delivered in her boundary-pushing style, has made a fan of fellow comedian Bill Burr. So much so that he produced this stand-up special, her first for Netflix. Tuesday on Netflix
