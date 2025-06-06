New movies and TV shows to stream this week

Three improv actors infiltrate London’s criminal underworld, Pharrell Williams’ life and career is told through Lego animation and a docuseries on podcaster Alex Cooper.

The Survivors

Fifteen years after tragedy struck Evelyn Bay, the tight-knit seaside town is rocked by the murder of another young woman. Friday on Netflix

Piece by Piece

This Morgan Neville-directed film tells the story of musician Pharrell Williams’ life and career through Lego animation. Stars including Gwen Stefani, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg voice Lego versions of themselves. Saturday on Netflix

Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets

In this three-part docuseries, testimony from the family of alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann points to a shocking double life and gruesome secrets lurking in their home. Tuesday on Peacock

Trainwreck

This week’s episode of the docuseries examining chaotic and catastrophic incidents delves into the 2021 Astroworld festival tragedy involving hip-hop star Travis Scott. Tuesday on Netflix

Call Her Alex

This two-part docuseries chronicles the runaway success story of Alex Cooper, host of the influential podcast “Car Her Daddy.” Tuesday on Hulu

Ocean With David Attenborough

Through this exploration of Earth’s undersea habitats, legendary naturalist Attenborough shows us there’s nowhere more full of surprise and wonder — or more vital to our survival. Sunday on Disney+

Titan: The OceanGate Disaster

This documentary explores OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush’s quest to become the next billionaire innovator and his Titan submersible’s ill-fated 2023 journey to the ruins of the Titanic. Wednesday on Netflix

Deep Cover

Three improv actors (Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom, Nick Mohammed) are recruited by police to infiltrate London’s criminal underworld in this action comedy. Thursday on Amazon