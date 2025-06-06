Bryce Dallas Howard as "Kat," Orlando Bloom as "Marlon," Nick Mohammed as "Hugh" in "Deep Cover ...
Bryce Dallas Howard as "Kat," Orlando Bloom as "Marlon," Nick Mohammed as "Hugh" in "Deep Cover." (Peter Mountain/© 2025 Copertura Productions Ltd. All Rights Reserved.)
Broadcaster and biologist David Attenborough attends the 'Ocean with David Attenborough' Film P ...
Broadcaster and biologist David Attenborough attends the 'Ocean with David Attenborough' Film Premiere in London, Tuesday, May 6, 2025.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)
Alex Cooper arrives at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles at The Pacific Design Center on Thursday, Nov ...
Alex Cooper arrives at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles at The Pacific Design Center on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Travis Scott attends Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in Ne ...
Travis Scott attends Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Movies

New movies and TV shows to stream this week

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 6, 2025 - 6:00 am
 

The Survivors

Fifteen years after tragedy struck Evelyn Bay, the tight-knit seaside town is rocked by the murder of another young woman. Friday on Netflix

Piece by Piece

This Morgan Neville-directed film tells the story of musician Pharrell Williams’ life and career through Lego animation. Stars including Gwen Stefani, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg voice Lego versions of themselves. Saturday on Netflix

Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets

In this three-part docuseries, testimony from the family of alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann points to a shocking double life and gruesome secrets lurking in their home. Tuesday on Peacock

Trainwreck

This week’s episode of the docuseries examining chaotic and catastrophic incidents delves into the 2021 Astroworld festival tragedy involving hip-hop star Travis Scott. Tuesday on Netflix

Call Her Alex

This two-part docuseries chronicles the runaway success story of Alex Cooper, host of the influential podcast “Car Her Daddy.” Tuesday on Hulu

Ocean With David Attenborough

Through this exploration of Earth’s undersea habitats, legendary naturalist Attenborough shows us there’s nowhere more full of surprise and wonder — or more vital to our survival. Sunday on Disney+

Titan: The OceanGate Disaster

This documentary explores OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush’s quest to become the next billionaire innovator and his Titan submersible’s ill-fated 2023 journey to the ruins of the Titanic. Wednesday on Netflix

Deep Cover

Three improv actors (Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom, Nick Mohammed) are recruited by police to infiltrate London’s criminal underworld in this action comedy. Thursday on Amazon

