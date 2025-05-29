New movies and TV shows to stream this week

“And Just Like That …” returns, Bono shares stories and songs, and Owen Wilson banks on a young golf phenom.

Adults

Set in the Big Apple, this ensemble comedy focuses on a group of friends in their 20s trying to get their bearings in the world of adulthood. Now on Hulu

And Just Like That …

In the third season of this “Sex and the City” spinoff, Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and company navigate life and love in their 50s. Guests stars include Rosie O’Donnell, Cheri Oteri and Patti LuPone. Now on Max

Bono: Stories of Surrender

In this documentary, the U2 frontman pulls back the curtain on a remarkable life, sharing stories about his journey as a son, father, husband, activist and rock star, interspersed with performances of the band’s classic songs. Friday on Apple TV+

Good Boy

Sigrid thinks she’s met the perfect match in Christian, but there is one catch: He lives with a man who acts like his pet dog. She tries to be open-minded — until she can no longer ignore the warning signs — in this horror tale. Saturday on Amazon

Mountainhead

​From “Succession” creator Jesse Armstrong comes a dark satire that centers on four billionaire tech BFFs (Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Ramy Youssef and Cory Michael Smith) who reunite during an international crisis. Saturday on Max

Babygirl

A high-powered CEO (Nicole Kidman) puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much younger intern (Harris Dickinson) in this bold thriller from writer-director Halina Reijn. Tuesday on Amazon

Stick

In this comedy series, a has-been golfer (Owen Wilson) handles his recent divorce and firing by betting on the future of a 17-year-old golf phenom named Santi (Peter Dager). Wednesday on Apple TV+

Predator: Killer of Killers

This animated action-adventure film from horror director Dan Trachtenberg — which tells the parallel stories of a Viking, a ninja and a WWII pilot — is a sequel to “Prey” and a prequel to the upcoming “Predator: Badlands.” Thursday on Hulu