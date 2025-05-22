New movies and TV shows to stream this week

Jessica Biel and Elizabeth team up in a new thriller, “The Handmaid’s Tale” wraps its six-season run and Pamela Anderson stars as a Vegas showgirl.

Looking for something to watch? Here’s a look at what’s new on popular streaming services this week:

The Better Sister

Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks star in this eight-episode thriller about the terrible things that drive sisters apart and ultimately bring them back together. May 28 on Amazon.

Big Mouth

As the adult animated series wraps its eight-season run, the Bridgeton teens tackle new challenges as high schoolers, such as driving, drugs, relationships, cancel culture and the fear of their looming future. May 23 on Netflix.

Dept. Q

Matthew Goode stars as a brash but brilliant detective leading a cold case unit in Edinburgh in this nine-part procedural based on the Nordic noir crime series of Danish author Jussi Adler-Olsen. May 28 on Netflix.

F1: The Academy

This docuseries follows 15 female drivers across all five F1 Academy teams, blending behind-the-scenes intrigue with behind-the-wheel action. May 28 on Netflix.

Fear Street: Prom Queen

In the new installment of the blood-soaked “Fear Street” franchise, prom season is underway at Shadyside High. When a gutsy outsider joins the race, her rivals start mysteriously disappearing. May 23 on Netflix.

Fountain of Youth

John Krasinski and Natalie Portman star in this Guy Ritchie film about two estranged siblings who team up in a global quest to find the Fountain of Youth. May 23 on Apple TV+.

The Handmaid’s Tale

A revolution is brewing as the acclaimed dystopian series based on Margaret Atwood’s seminal novel comes to an end after six seasons. May 27 on Hulu.

The Last Showgirl

Pamela Anderson stars in this film inspired by the legendary production show “Jubilee!” and its final days on the Las Vegas Strip. May 23 on Hulu.