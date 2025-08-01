Movies and TV shows to stream this week

Looking for something to watch? Here’s a look at what’s new on popular streaming services this week.

Looking for something to watch? Here’s a look at what’s new on popular streaming services this week:

Leanne

Comedian Leanne Morgan stars in this new sitcom inspired by her stand-up. She plays a woman whose husband leaves her for another woman after more than three decades of marriage. Sitcom vets Kristen Johnston and Tim Daly also star. Now on Netflix

The Phoenician Scheme

The latest film from Wes Anderson stars Benicio Del Toro as a wealthy and unscrupulous European industrialist. After yet another assassination attempt on his life, he decides to leave his estate to one of his many children, Lisel (Mia Threapleton), a novitiate. The star-laden cast also includes Bill Murray, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Michael Cera, Bryan Cranston, Benedict Cumberbatch and Willem Dafoe. Now on Peacock

Project Runway

Season 4 winner Christian Siriano returns as an executive producer, mentor and judge for Season 21 of the fashion design competition show, joining host Heidi Klum, celebrity stylist Law Roach and fashion editor Nina Garcia. Now on Disney+ and Hulu

Twisted Metal

Anthony Mackie returns for Season 2 of this postapocalyptic series adapted from a popular video game franchise. It picks up about seven months after the events of the first season. Now on Peacock

Chief of War

Set in the late 18th century, this new series is a passion project of star Jason Momoa. He portrays Kauai, a nobleman and warrior, who plays a major part in the unification of the Hawaiian islands in this saga based on true events and told from an Indigenous point of view. Friday on Apple TV+

Wednesday

Jenna Ortega returns for a second season as the title character in this kooky Addams Family spinoff from Tim Burton. Wednesday on Netflix

the associated press