Movies and TV shows casting in Las Vegas

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Las Vegas and which roles they’re looking to fill.

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Las Vegas, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

‘Untitled10’

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

—- Havanna (supporting, female, 19-25)

—- Catalina (supporting, female, 22-28)

—- DJ’s Sons (day player, male, 16-20)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Learn more about the feature film here

‘Fault Line’

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

—- Officer Harris (lead, male, 25-40)

—- Isaiah Herndon (lead, male, 25-50)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Learn more about the scripted show here

‘Rapture,’ Working Title’

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

—- Mob Boss (day player, male, 30-60)

—- Dream girl (day player, female, 18-45)

- Average hourly rate: $14

- Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Learn more about the feature film here

‘DoorSlasher’

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

—- Zane (supporting, male, 18-30)

—- Piper (lead, female, 18-30)

—- Ellie (supporting, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Learn more about the scripted show here

‘Date Me, Maybe’

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

—- Attractive & Confident Male Models (models, male, 18-28)

—- Attractive & Outgoing Female Models (models, female, 18-25)

—- Confident & Attractive Males For Dating Show (lead, male, 18-28)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Learn more about the scripted show here

‘Will You Cheat?’ Dating Show’

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

—- Contestant (lead, male, 18-27)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Learn more about the scripted show here

‘Untitled Horror/Western Movie’

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

—- Sheriff (supporting, male, 45-55)

—- Slasher (lead, male, 25-55)

—- Barber (supporting, male, 35-55)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Learn more about the feature film here

‘The Perfect Partner’

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

—- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)

—- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)

—- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Learn more about the feature film here

‘Private Security’

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

—- So-yi (lead, female, 18-27)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Learn more about the feature film here

‘Friend Zone’

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

—- Tina (lead, female, 21-35)

- Average hourly rate: $16

- Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Learn more about the feature film here

‘Redhawk: An Original Superhero Story’

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

—- Sam Garland (lead, female, non-binary, trans female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

‘Spider-Man: Fallout,’ Fan-Film’

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

—- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the short film here

‘Lowball’

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

—- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

‘Melanin’

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

—- Judges (supporting, 18-60)

—- SECRETARY (supporting, 20-42)

—- Molly Carter (supporting, female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Riverside, California

- Learn more about the scripted show here

‘Full Equestrian Contact’

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

—- Isla (supporting, female, 18-30)

—- Additional Voices (voiceover, 18-40)

—- Erica (supporting, female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Riverside, California

- Learn more about the short film here

‘Picnic Interview, Online Media’

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

—- Straight Man (, male, 18-40)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Riverside, California

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.