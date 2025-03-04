Movies and TV shows casting in Las Vegas

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Las Vegas, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

‘Marshall’s Money’

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

—- Inesa (lead, female, 21-35)

—- BC (lead, male, 21-45)

—- Marshall (supporting, male, 21-35)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Learn more about the short film here

‘Movie Town’

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

—- Smith (supporting, 30-50)

—- Cierra (supporting, female, 18-30)

—- Aries (supporting, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Learn more about the short film here

‘Untitled Web Series Pilot’

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

—- Tristian Montgomery (supporting, male, 21-26)

—- Ezra Wright (lead, male, 21-30)

—- Robyn (supporting, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Learn more about the scripted show here

‘Misandrist’

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

—- Annalisa (supporting, female, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Learn more about the feature film here

‘Sixteen Pistols’

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

—- Jamesey Marrow (day player, male, 18-30)

—- Minnie Marrow (day player, female, 18-30)

—- Samuel Livingstone (lead, male, 40-60)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Learn more about the short film here

‘The Perfect Partner’

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

—- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)

—- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)

—- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Learn more about the feature film here

‘The Spy Ninjas’

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

—- Female Improv Actors Needed (supporting, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Learn more about the scripted show here

‘Rapture,’ Working Title’

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

—- Mob Boss (day player, male, 30-60)

—- Dream girl (day player, female, 18-45)

- Average hourly rate: $14

- Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Learn more about the feature film here

‘Shimabuku Film Untitled Horror Short’

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

—- Scream Queen (lead, female, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Learn more about the short film here

‘Untitled10’

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

—- Havanna (supporting, female, 19-25)

—- DJ’s Sons (day player, male, 16-20)

—- Catalina (supporting, female, 22-28)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Learn more about the feature film here

‘Untitled Feature Film’

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

—- Charlotte (lead, female, 21-40)

—- Will (supporting, male, 18-29)

- Average hourly rate: $44

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

‘Lowball’

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

—- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

‘Picnic Interview, Online Media’

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

—- Straight Man (content creators & real people, male, 18-40)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Riverside, California

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

‘YouTube Series Fraud Investigation’

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

—- Fraudster (lead, female, male, 18-45)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Riverside, California

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.