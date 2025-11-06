Lynne Ramsay’s film ‘Die My Love’ unleashes bellow of maternal rage

Scottish filmmaker Lynne Ramsay’s long-awaited fifth feature, “Die My Love” poses a provocative question under the guise of a mental health crisis: Can a wild woman be domesticated? Immediately, she hints at her answer, but the audience doesn’t know it yet.

We watch a young couple, Grace (Jennifer Lawrence) and Jackson (Robert Pattinson) move into a new home and start to play house. What happens after that is so wild and unpredictable that we almost forget that where it ends up is where it was always going.

“Die My Love” is the product of the union between three daring women: Jennifer Lawrence, star and producer; Ariana Harwicz, author of a 2012 novel about a young mother spinning out in rural France; and Ramsay, a visionary artist of intensely evocative imagery.

Ramsay adapted the novel with Enda Walsh and Alice Birch and directed, with Lawrence in the lead role. The result is a ragged, primal scream of a film — not a cry for help, but rather, a bellow of maternal rage.

Grace is a writer. In their new home, the house where his Uncle Frank lived and died, Jackson suggests she write “the great American novel,” while he might record an album. The possibilities are somehow endless in this decrepit, abandoned house, which they fill with their young life, including baby Harry.

But the only ink Grace spills there is an abstract galaxy, spattered across a page mixed with her own breast milk, a creative output that blends her two identities, now at war. She can’t write, can’t create, can’t nurture. All she can do is destroy.

One of the first indelible images Ramsay conjures is of Grace crawling through the grass, wielding a large knife, carelessly batting overgrown weeds, while Jackson swigs from a bottle of beer, baby Harry bouncing next to a grocery store birthday cake. It’s a happy, if rumpled 6-month birthday celebration, a scene of seemingly contented but strange domesticity that thrums with an uneasy air of danger.

Grace’s playfully feral wantonness is funny and bewitching, but her schtick loses its luster for Jackson, who takes a job that keeps him away from home, leaving her with the baby. When he doesn’t respond to her entreaties she lashes out: sarcastic, petulant, loose-limbed and impulsive, like a child.

She is understimulated, restless and losing her mind. He is immature and ill-equipped to handle the angry goddess he finds himself sleeping next to. His mother, Pam (Sissy Spacek), grieving her husband and navigating her own loss of identity as a wife, assures Grace that going “a little loopy” is normal in the first year. But Pam could never anticipate how loopy Grace will get.

She’s deep in the throes of postpartum psychosis, a harrowing surreality into which Ramsay plunges us. We can never really tell what’s “real” in “Die My Love,” a film in which timelines and dreamscapes and memories and fantasy collapse in on themselves again and again, but it’s real to Grace, and that’s all that matters, cinematically.

This is a symbolic, emotional and physical journey through a woman’s broken subconscious; a subjective voyage, not a logical one.

This film is not an easy watch, provoking anxiety, discomfort and even judgment about parenting and motherhood. Her love for her son is never in question, but Grace is a wild animal, and it is at times terrifying to be asked to dive into the cracked psyche of a brilliant but troubled mind with such immediacy and presence.

Die My Love

Three stars out of four