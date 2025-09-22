Las Vegas movie theater showcasing 50 horror movies in 31 days

“The Wake” movie series returns to The Beverly Theater throughout October.

The Beverly Theater is once again celebrating Halloween throughout October with the return of “The Wake.”

The ambitious film series, now in its third year, features 50 movies that showcase the wide range of horror.

Among the highlights are:

• A 100th anniversary screening of Lon Chaney’s “The Phantom of the Opera.”

• A 50th anniversary celebration of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” with Majestic Repertory Theatre.

• A screening of “The ’Burbs” followed by a talk with director Joe Dante.

• The campy “Killer Klowns From Outer Space.”

• “A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night,” described as the first Iranian vampire Western.

• The Czechoslovak New Wave entry “Valerie and Her Week of Wonders.”

• The rare opportunity to see the original “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” movie on the big screen.

Tickets start at $15. A $99 Slash Pass offers unlimited entry and priority seating for every screening in October. For more information, see thebeverlytheater.com.

Here’s the schedule:

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”

Oct. 1: 5 p.m.

Oct. 2: 9:30 p.m.

“Deep Red: 50th Anniversary”

Oct. 1: 6:45 p.m.

Oct. 8: 5 p.m.

“Scream”

Oct. 1: 9:15 p.m.

Oct. 2: 7:15 p.m.

“Ju-On: The Grudge”

Oct. 2: 5:20 p.m.

Oct. 6: 9:30 p.m.

“Diabolique: 70th Anniversary”

Oct. 5: 1 p.m.

Oct. 9: 4:45 p.m.

“Realm of Satan”

Oct. 5: 3:15 p.m.

“Halloween III: The Season of the Witch”

Oct. 5: 5 p.m.

“Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight: 30th Anniversary”

Oct. 6: 5:10 p.m.

Oct. 8: 7:30 p.m.

“The Love Witch”

Oct. 6: 7:10 p.m.

Oct. 7: 5 p.m.

“Eating Raoul”

Oct. 7: 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 9: 9:30 p.m.

“The Descent: 20th Anniversary”

Oct. 8: 9:20 p.m.

Oct. 10: 3 p.m.

“Possession”

Oct. 9: 7:10 p.m.

Oct. 12: 1 p.m.

“Saw”

Oct. 10: 5 p.m.

Oct. 11: 7 p.m.

“Troll 2: 35th Anniversary”

Oct. 10: 7:05 p.m.

“Alien: Director’s Cut”

Oct. 10: 9 p.m.

Oct. 13: 7:10 p.m.

“Rebecca: 85th Anniversary:

Oct. 11: 1 p.m.

Oct. 12: 3:25 p.m.

“Valerie and Her Week of Wonders: 55th Anniversary”

Oct. 11: 3:25 p.m.

Oct. 13: 9:30 p.m.

“A Chinese Ghost Story”

Oct. 11: 5 p.m.

Oct. 14: 9:15 p.m.

“Climax”

Oct. 11: 9:05 p.m.

Oct. 14: 7:15 p.m.

“Cure”

Oct. 12: 5:50 p.m.

Oct. 15: 9:15 p.m.

“Titane”

Oct. 13: 5 p.m.

Oct. 21: 7:20 p.m.

“The Others”

Oct. 14: 5:10 p.m.

Oct. 15: 7:10 p.m.

“Phantom of the Opera: 100th Anniversary”

Oct. 15: 4 p.m.

Oct. 18: 1:35 p.m.

“Chopping Mall”

Oct. 15: 5:35 p.m.

Oct. 16: 9:30 p.m.

“Eve’s Bayou”

Oct. 16: 5:20 p.m.

Oct. 18: 5:15 p.m.

“The Untamed”

Oct. 16: 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 18: 3:15 p.m.

“The Blair Witch Project”

Oct. 17: 4 p.m.

Oct. 18: 7:25 p.m.

“A Chinese Ghost Story II: 35th Anniversary”

Oct. 17: 5:40 p.m.

Oct. 20: 6:45 p.m.

“Killer Klowns From Outer Space”

Oct. 17: 7:45 p.m.

Oct. 19: 4:25 p.m.

“Pink Flamingos”

Oct. 17: 9:35 p.m.

Oct. 21: 9:30 p.m.

“The Amityville Horror”

Oct. 18: 9:05 p.m.

Oct. 20: 4:20 p.m.

“Corpse Bride: 20th Anniversary”

Oct. 19: 1 p.m.

Oct. 26: 3:20 p.m.

“Freddy vs. Jason”

Oct. 19: 2:35 p.m.

Oct. 22: 9:30 p.m.

“It”

Oct. 20: 8:45 p.m.

Oct. 21: 4:45 p.m.

“A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night”

Oct. 22: 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 27: 7:05 p.m.

“Day of the Dead: 40th Anniversary”

Oct. 22: 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 24: 6:05 p.m.

“Annabelle”

Oct. 23: 4 p.m.

Oct. 25: 5:15 p.m.

“Hausu”

Oct. 23: 9:30 p.m.

Oct. 25: 3:30 p.m.

“Audition”

Oct. 24: 3:45 p.m.

Oct. 27: 9:05 p.m.

“The ’Burbs With Joe Dante: 35th Anniversary”

Oct. 24: 7: 15 p.m.

“Island of Lost Souls”

Oct. 25: 2 p.m.

“Mulholland Drive”

Oct. 25: 5 p.m.

Oct. 30: 6:40 p.m.

“Fright Night”

Oct. 25: 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 27: 5 p.m.

“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2”

Oct. 25: 9:20 p.m.

Oct. 28: 9:30 p.m.

“Teen Wolf”

Oct. 26: 1:30 p.m.

“Halloween”

Oct. 28: 5:20 p.m.

Oct. 29: 9:30 p.m.

“Practical Magic”

Oct. 28: 7:10 p.m.

“The Return of the Living Dead: 40th Anniversary”

Oct. 29: 5:10 p.m.

Oct. 30: 9:30 p.m.

“Bram Stoker’s Dracula”

Oct. 29: 7 p.m.

Oct. 30: 4 p.m.

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show With Majestic Repertory Theatre: 50th Anniversary”

Oct. 31: 6 and 9 p.m.