Penn Jillette, of famed comedy/magic duo Penn & Teller, center, watches a screening of &quo ...
Penn Jillette, of famed comedy/magic duo Penn & Teller, center, watches a screening of "Night of the Living Dead" at The Beverly Theater on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Movies

Las Vegas movie theater debuts pay-what-you-want pricing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 26, 2025 - 11:08 am
 

As a testament to the diverse programming at The Beverly Theater, you can see “2001: A Space Odyssey” and Sofia Coppola’s “Marie Antoinette” on the same afternoon.

Other July screenings include works by directors ranging from David Cronenberg to Darren Aronofsky and Akira Kurosawa to Wong Kar-Wai.

Soon, you’ll be able to sit back and enjoy cinematic classics and cult favorites by paying whatever you can through the new Pick-it Ticket program. The tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis during select showtimes.

“Pick-it Tickets are about accessibility, consideration and a little bit of bottom-line ignorance,” Kip Kelly, founding creative director and CXO of The Beverly Theater, said in a statement. “We love that we can open the doors wider for those that need it while allowing others to give more to a nonprofit when they can.”

Pick-it Tickets are available during select showtimes. Quantities are limited, and availability varies. Check thebeverlytheater.com for available shows.

