Here’s what’s new on streaming this week

The Thursday Murder Club

Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie play elderly amateur sleuths in this film based on Richard Osman’s 2020 novel, attempting to crack a cold case murder from their retirement home. Aug. 28 on Netflix

Wednesday

The second season of this Tim Burton-helmed supernatural series starring Jenna Ortega wraps up as the final four episodes drop. Sept. 3 on Netflix

Countdown: Canelo vs. Crawford

Go behind the scenes as boxers Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford train for their Sept. 14 super middleweight title showdown at Allegiant Stadium.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva

This new spinoff reunites fan favorites Anthony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) in Europe, where the two former NCIS agents are on the run from a dangerous conspiracy. Sept. 4 on Paramount+