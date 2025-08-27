(L-R) Cote De Pablo as Ziva David and Michael Weatherly as Tony Dinozzo In NCIS: Tony & Ziva, e ...
Here’s what’s new on streaming this week

August 27, 2025 - 7:00 am
 

Looking for something to watch? Here’s a look at what’s new on popular streaming services this week:

The Thursday Murder Club

Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie play elderly amateur sleuths in this film based on Richard Osman’s 2020 novel, attempting to crack a cold case murder from their retirement home. Aug. 28 on Netflix

Wednesday

The second season of this Tim Burton-helmed supernatural series starring Jenna Ortega wraps up as the final four episodes drop. Sept. 3 on Netflix

Countdown: Canelo vs. Crawford

Go behind the scenes as boxers Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford train for their Sept. 14 super middleweight title showdown at Allegiant Stadium.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva

This new spinoff reunites fan favorites Anthony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) in Europe, where the two former NCIS agents are on the run from a dangerous conspiracy. Sept. 4 on Paramount+

