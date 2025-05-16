Here’s what’s coming to movie theaters this weekend

The sixth installment of a popular horror franchise, a pop superstar’s latest foray into filmmaking and another chance to ease on down the road.

Here’s a look at movies coming to theaters this weekend:

Final Destination: Bloodlines

A college student plagued by a recurring nightmare goes home to find the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family. It’s the sixth installment of the “Final Destination” franchise that began in 2000.

Hurry Up Tomorrow

A musician (Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd) who’s plagued by insomnia meets a stranger who begins to unravel the very core of his existence. Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan co-star.

The Wiz

A Harlem schoolteacher (Diana Ross) is transported to Oz in this 1978 musical featuring Michael Jackson as Scarecrow, Nipsey Russell as Tinman, Lena Horne as Glinda the Good and Richard Pryor as The Wiz. The cultural sensation is returning to theaters for screenings on Sunday and Wednesday.

Christopher Lawrence