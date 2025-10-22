Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen in 20th Century Studios' SPRINGSTEEN: DELIVER ME F ...
Movies

Here’s a look at what’s new in theaters this week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 22, 2025 - 6:30 am
 

Here’s a look at movies coming to theaters this weekend.

Warning: Some of these trailers may not be suitable for all audiences.

Blue Moon

Lyricist Lorenz Hart (Ethan Hawke) struggles with his insecurities on the opening night of “Oklahoma,” the new hit by his former partner, Richard Rodgers (Andrew Scott), in the latest from director Richard Linklater.

Chainsaw Man — The Movie: Reze Arc

The anime sensation makes its way to the big screen as the titular character finds himself in a war between devils, hunters and secret enemies.

Dream Eater

When her boyfriend’s sleepwalking gets worse, a woman digs into his past and discovers links to trauma and the occult.

Frankenstein

Guillermo del Toro reimagines Mary Shelley’s story of a brilliant scientist (Oscar Isaac) and the creature (Jacob Elordi) he brings to life.

Last Days (2005)

A tortured musician (Michael Pitt) retreats into solitude in this film by Gus Van Sant that’s inspired by the last days of Kurt Cobain.

The Mastermind

An unemployed family man (Josh O’Connor) thinks he has an airtight plan for his first art heist in the new movie from filmmaker Kelly Reichardt.

Regretting You

A young mother (Allison Williams) and her teenage daughter Clara (Mckenna Grace) navigate a tragedy in this adaptation of the Colleen Hoover novel.

Shelby Oaks

A woman’s search for her missing sister leads to a terrifying mystery.

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere

Bruce Springsteen (Jeremy Allen White) struggles to record his breakthrough album, 1982’s “Nebraska.”

