Free movies return to Las Vegas drive-in

Some of the year’s biggest movies will be shown as double features as part of the promotion.

Free Movie Night is returning to the West Wind Drive-In, and it’s bringing family-friendly activities with it.

The promotion is scheduled for Sept. 18 and will include $2 nachos at the snack bar.

“Free Movie Night is our way of thanking our Nevada customers and inviting first-timers to experience movies under the stars,” Nancy Crane, West Wind’s vice president of operations, said in a statement.

The following double features are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.:

• “A Minecraft Movie” and “How To Train Your Dragon”

• “Superman” and “Lilo & Stitch”

• “Jurassic World Rebirth” and “Fantastic Four: First Steps”

• “Lilo & Stitch” and “A Minecraft Movie”

• “How To Train Your Dragon” and “Jurassic World Rebirth”

• “Fantastic Four: First Steps” and “Superman”

An obstacle course, bungee run, bungee trampoline and balloon artist also will be available.

Gates open at 6 p.m.

For more information, see westwinddi.com.