Dracula, Charli xcx, a death whistle: New in theaters this week

Here’s a look at movies coming to theaters this weekend:

Dracula

After the brutal murder of his wife, a 15th-century prince (Caleb Landry Jones) is cursed with eternal life, fights for his lost love and is hunted by a priest (Christoph Waltz) in this update from director Luc Besson.

The Moment

A rising pop star (Charli xcx) prepares for her first arena tour in this mockumentary.

Scarlet

A sword-fighting princess seeks to avenge the death of her father in this animated adventure from Oscar-nominated filmmaker Mamoru Hosoda.

Solo Mio

When he’s left at the altar, a jilted would-be groom (Kevin James) goes on his honeymoon alone.

Still Hope

A teenager is forced into sex trafficking and stripped of her identity in this drama inspired by true stories.

The Strangers: Chapter 3

Maya (Madelaine Petsch) faces the masked killers one last time in the final installment of this horror trilogy.

Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience

This concert film follows the K-pop phenomenon during their sold-out performances at SoFi Stadium.

Whistle

High school students discover an ancient Aztec Death Whistle that summons their deaths.