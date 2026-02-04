Dracula, Charli xcx, a death whistle: New in theaters this week
Here’s a look at movies coming to theaters this weekend:
Dracula
After the brutal murder of his wife, a 15th-century prince (Caleb Landry Jones) is cursed with eternal life, fights for his lost love and is hunted by a priest (Christoph Waltz) in this update from director Luc Besson.
The Moment
A rising pop star (Charli xcx) prepares for her first arena tour in this mockumentary.
Scarlet
A sword-fighting princess seeks to avenge the death of her father in this animated adventure from Oscar-nominated filmmaker Mamoru Hosoda.
Solo Mio
When he’s left at the altar, a jilted would-be groom (Kevin James) goes on his honeymoon alone.
Still Hope
A teenager is forced into sex trafficking and stripped of her identity in this drama inspired by true stories.
The Strangers: Chapter 3
Maya (Madelaine Petsch) faces the masked killers one last time in the final installment of this horror trilogy.
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
This concert film follows the K-pop phenomenon during their sold-out performances at SoFi Stadium.
Whistle
High school students discover an ancient Aztec Death Whistle that summons their deaths.